TAIPEI May 10 State-run Chang Hwa Bank will raise 1 billion yuan ($163.11 million) via a yuan bond sale at an indicative yield of 2.88 percent to 2.9 percent next week, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

The bond sale, which has received Taiwan regulatory approval, is the latest sign of growing demand for yuan-denominated products as Taiwan-China trade ties pick up.

The three-year bond is part of the 3 billion yuan bonds that Chang Hwa Bank is planning to sell this year.

China and Taiwan signed an agreement in September for the establishment of a clearing system for yuan transactions on the island, setting the stage for local and foreign banks to launch yuan bonds in Taiwan.

