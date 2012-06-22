SINGAPORE, June 22 Singapore's Changi Airport
said on Friday it has teamed up with Russia's Sberbank
and Basic Element Group to invest in Russian airports.
Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's Basic Element will hold 50
percent plus one share in the venture. Changi Airport unit
Changi Airports International will take 30 percent, while JSC
Sberbank will hold 20 percent minus one share.
Basic Element will contribute to the joint venture shares of
the airports in the Krasnodar region including airports of
Sochi, Krasnodar, Anapa and Gelendzhik. The total value of the
assets exceeds $500 million, Changi said in a statement.
Basic Element is one of Russia's largest business groups
whose interests include energy, manufacturing, financial
services and construction.
Sberbank is Russia's largest bank, while Changi operates
Singapore's main airport and has stakes in various airports
around the world including Italy's Aeroporti di Roma.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Saeed Azhar)