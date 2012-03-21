SINGAPORE, March 21 Passenger traffic at
Singapore's Changi Airport, Asia's second-largest after Hong
Kong, rose 11.2 percent in February from a year earlier, partly
boosted by the bi-annual Singapore Airshow.
Traffic between Singapore and the Middle East grew by more
than 20 percent. Other regions like the Americas, Europe, South
Asia and Southeast Asia also registered double-digit growth.
Cargo movements rebounded after January figures fell due to
the Lunar New Year holiday, rising 12.4 percent from February
2011.
Changi serves more than 100 airlines and is a base for
several carriers including Singapore Airlines, Tiger
Airways and Qantas' JetStar Asia.
(Reporting By Mark Tay)