BRIEF-Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication to halt assets acquisition plan
April 14 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group
Nov 27 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans private placement of up to 235 million shares at no lower than 5.32 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/gyh94v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 14 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group
* Resolves to issue no more than 10,500 series A bonds of nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($250.6) each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9909 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)