BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
April 24 Changjiang Securities CO Ltd
* Says media rumours on company being acquired or involved in stake collaboration are untrue
* Says will not be acquired and will not enter into any stake alliance agreement in the next three months
* Says shares to resume trading on April 25 after halt on April 24
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hen78v
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: