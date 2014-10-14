Chinese developer to bring Xiongan frenzy to offshore investors
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
Oct 14 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Sept preliminary net profit up 50.7 percent y/y at 1.23 billion yuan (200.82 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1D8WFRO
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1250 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
SHANGHAI, April 17 An adviser to China's central bank has flagged that China's central bank could reduce the amount of cash banks need to hold, saying such cuts to the reserve requirement ratio would be normal given the sharp drops in its foreign exchange reserves.