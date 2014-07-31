BRIEF-Changes in BIK shareholders structure
* Krzysztof Szewczyk and Jolanta Cepielik-Szewczyk raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent
July 31 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue second tranche of commercial paper worth 2 billion yuan (324.12 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lZWQVn
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1705 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says book value per common share of $7.52 at march 31, 2017 compared to $7.18 at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: