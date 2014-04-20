BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Q1 profit falls
April 23 Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Co:
April 20 Changjiang Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue bonds totalling up to 5 billion yuan ($803.99 million) with maturity of no more than 10 yrs
Source text in Chinese: [link.reuters.com/pam68v]
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2190 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 23 Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance Co:
April 23 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co: