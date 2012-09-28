Sept 28 E-commerce software provider
ChannelAdvisor has hired banks for an initial public offering
next year, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
The Morrisville, North Carolina-based company, which is
partly owned by eBay Inc, has hired Goldman Sachs
and Stifel Nicolaus to lead the offering, two of
the sources said.
ChannelAdvisor is hoping to list next summer, one of the
sources said.
ChannelAdvisor and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Stifel
was not immediately available.
Founded in 2001, ChannelAdvisor helps companies sell their
merchandise across multiple online channels such as Amazon.com
Inc, Google Inc, eBay and Facebook Inc.
ChannelAdvisor is one of the leading companies in this niche
of e-commerce, the other being Mercent Corp.
ChannelAdvisor generates roughly $50 million in revenue,
according to sources familiar with the company. It has about 300
employees.
The company, whose customers include Crocs Inc,
Dell Inc and Eddie Bauer Inc, declined to comment on
its financials.
ChannelAdvisor is being pitched to potential investors as a
software as a service company, one of the sources said. Shares
of such companies, including ServiceNow Inc, Eloqua Inc
and Demandware Inc, have soared after recent
public offerings.
ChannelAdvisor has raised more than $75 million from venture
firms including Kodiak Venture Partners, Southern Capitol
Ventures and New Enterprise Associates, as well as eBay.