By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 26 Steve Wynn, the billionaire casino
mogul, has filed a lawsuit accusing prominent short-seller Jim
Chanos of slander over an alleged statement that Wynn violated a
U.S. anti-bribery law.
Wynn, 72, and his company Wynn Resorts Ltd filed
suit against Chanos, founder of New York-based hedge fund
Kynikos Associates LP, in federal court in San Francisco.
The lawsuit accused Chanos of telling several people at a
private "invitation-only" event in Berkeley, California, on or
about April 25 that Wynn and Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts had
violated the federal Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Wynn said the statement was false and defamatory, that
Chanos made it with reckless disregard of the truth, and that
the statement wrongly suggested that he violated a criminal law.
The lawsuit is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive
damages.
Chanos and Kynikos Associates LP did not immediately respond
on Friday to requests for comment.
In the complaint, Wynn also said that he and Wynn Resorts
have been "thoroughly investigated" on numerous occasions by
gaming regulators in Nevada and Massachusetts, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and other government
agencies, and that no official agency has identified reliable
evidence of an FCPA violation.
The complaint did not quote from the alleged slander or
provide any surrounding context.
"When untrue statements about our company are made, we are
vigilant in defending our reputation," Wynn Resorts spokesman
Michael Weaver said in a statement. "We have no further comment
about our legal strategy."
Wynn's lawyer declined to comment.
In July 2013, Wynn Resorts said the SEC decided to take no
enforcement action after probing an allegation by Japanese
billionaire Kazuo Okada that the company may have violated the
FCPA by donating $135 million to a university in Macau, a major
gambling hub where Wynn Resorts operates.
Wynn Resorts forcibly redeemed Okada's 20 percent stake in
the company in February 2012, accusing Okada of making improper
payments to Philippine officials to advance a $2 billion casino
project there. Okada and Wynn have traded allegations of illegal
conduct in more than two years of U.S. litigation.
On May 15, Chanos told CNBC television that he would "no
longer be long the Macau casinos," but declined to say whether
he was conducting short sales related to Macau.
Short-selling, which involves the sale of borrowed shares
and subsequent repurchase, is a bet that a stock's price will go
down.
Chanos is known for having shorted Enron Corp stock many
months before the energy trader's December 2001 bankruptcy.
Wynn is worth $3.5 billion, Forbes magazine said on Friday.
The case is Wynn et al v. Chanos, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of California, No. 14-04329.
