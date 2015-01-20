BRIEF-Leroy Seafood Q1 core earnings beat forecast, sees weaker Q2
* Q1 ebit before fair value adjustment NOK 1.28 billion (Reuters poll NOK 1.05 billion)
Jan 20 Guangdong Chant Group Inc
* Says wins bid for heating project worth about 700 million yuan ($112.65 million) in Hebei province
* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xsTAaJ; bit.ly/15s48zG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2137 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 ebit before fair value adjustment NOK 1.28 billion (Reuters poll NOK 1.05 billion)
ZURICH, May 11 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday: