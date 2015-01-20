Jan 20 Guangdong Chant Group Inc

* Says wins bid for heating project worth about 700 million yuan ($112.65 million) in Hebei province

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xsTAaJ; bit.ly/15s48zG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2137 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)