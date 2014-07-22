BRIEF-Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider
* Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider
July 22 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise 593.6 million yuan ($95.70 million) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on July 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wUcO8G; bit.ly/1kOznWS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2025 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Radware signs multi-million dollar product subscription agreement with major business information provider
April 17 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as investors largely kept to the sidelines following a disappointing start to the earnings season last week after Infosys Ltd issued a lower-than-expected revenue guidance.