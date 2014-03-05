CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Didi seeks $6 bln funding, to become China's second-most valuable private firm
* Part of fund raising for international expansion, sources say
SHANGHAI, March 5 Shanghai Chaori Solar Energy Science and Technology Co Ltd said it may not be able to meet interest payments on its bonds due on Friday, in a rare bond default warning by a Chinese company.
The company said in a statement posted on the Shenzhen stock exchange website late on Tuesday it would be able to pay only 4 million yuan of the 89 million yuan interest payment due on March 7 due to "uncontrollable factors". (Reporting by Kazunori Takada and Chen Yixin; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Part of fund raising for international expansion, sources say
April 27 The head of Uber Technologies Inc's self-driving vehicles unit, Anthony Levandowski, will step aside from some of his duties until a lawsuit against Uber in which he is accused of stealing trade secrets is resolved, Uber said on Thursday.