Nov 5 Chaparral Energy Inc on Friday
added $150 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
Wells Fargo, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and
RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: CHAPARRAL ENERGY
AMT $150 MLN COUPON 7.625 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 104.5 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013
MOODY'S B3 YIELD 6.846 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/15/2012
S&P B-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS