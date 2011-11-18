Nov 18 Interdealer broker Tullett Prebon has acquired Chapdelaine & Co., a leading U.S. municipal bond interdealer broker, Tullett announced on Friday.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

"We are delighted to have acquired such an established and respected player in the North American municipal bond market," said John Abularrage, Tullett's Chief Executive Officer for the Americas. "Importantly, this acquisition reinforces our continued commitment to growing our business in the Americas."

Chapdelaine's current president, August Hoerrner, will join Tullett, reporting to Abularrage.

Chapdelaine has more than 66 brokers and 45 years' muni bond market experience, providing dealer-to-dealer execution services. The firm also has a presence in investment-grade corporate bonds and in U.S. Treasuries.

London-based Tullett is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers. It operates as an intermediary, facilitating trades for its commercial and investment bank clients.