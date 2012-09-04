UPDATE 1-Oil resumes slide on worries Middle East rift could sap drive to cut output
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
LONDON, Sept 4 Chariot Oil and Gas Ltd : * Ld - response to share price movement * Drilling of the kabeljou exploration well on the nimrod prospect has
commenced * The results of the well are not yet known
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
LONDON, June 5 U.S. natural gas prices have tumbled by more than 10 percent since late May as hedge funds start to liquidate a near-record bullish position accumulated in the expectation of a tighter market that failed to materialise.