BOSTON Dec 2 #GivingTuesday, a charitable
initiative which uses social media as its catalyst, raised
nearly $117 million in online donations, a jump of 155 percent
over last year, according to preliminary calculations
exclusively provided to Reuters by the event's organizers.
In the 24 hours starting at midnight Eastern Time on Dec. 1,
U.S. charities reported receiving 1.08 million donations.
"We are just so thrilled. The movement caught on last year,
and it's here to stay," said Sheila Herrling, senior vice
president of the Washington, D.C.-based Case Foundation, which
financed the data analysis. "We had a lot of confidence that
this would keep on rolling."
#GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a counterpunch to the
holiday-fueled spending orgies of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
#GivingTuesday co-founder Henry Timms, executive director of New
York City's 92nd Street Y community and culture center, said he
had hoped the day would become something for individuals and
groups to rally around (reut.rs/1XrIvJ2).
It appears that in its fourth year, #GivingTuesday
considerably expanded its reach. The preliminary numbers show
1.3 million mentions of #GivingTuesday on Twitter,
Facebook and Instagram, compared with about 750,000 last
year.
The day has become a focal point for fundraisers from a wide
variety of groups from universities to small charities to
national organizations. One of the biggest philanthropic acts
ever was announced on #GivingTuesday with Facebook founder Mark
Zuckerberg's pledge of some $45 billion in Facebook shares in a
note on his Facebook page about his daughter's birth.
Katherina Rosqueta, executive director of the Center for
High Impact Philanthropy at the University of Pennsylvania, said
#GivingTuesday appears to be a boon to philanthropy in general.
An analysis of data has shown that the event brings in new money
and isn't "cannibalizing" money that otherwise would have been
donated.
The biggest plus, Rosqueta said, is the opportunity the day
has given to allow people and groups to adopt it as their own.
"It's much more of a grassroots effort taking advantage of
the way social media can spread ideas and connections from small
donors," Rosqueta said. "The increased focus has led to an
increase in at least online donations.
Even so, the money raised on #GivingTuesday represents only
a very small fraction of total annual charitable giving in the
United States. According to Giving USA, which issues an annual
report on philanthropy, charitable donations in 2014 totaled
$358.38 billion.
Sandra Miniutti, vice president of the nonprofit watchdog
Charity Navigator, agreed that #GivingTuesday has been a plus
for charity awareness.
"As for its overall impact, I don't know that it has
significantly moved the needle on total annual donations to
charities," Miniutti said. "But I do think as a campaign, it has
done a great job of bringing greater awareness to all the
different causes that need support and helped donors remember to
give at year-end."
