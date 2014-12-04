By Chris Taylor
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 4 Ah, the holidays. The season for
time-honored traditions like decorating the tree, lighting the
menorah, wrapping gifts ... and wondering whether you have
raised the most selfish kid in the world.
Almost every parent has felt this at one time or another, as
toddlers and teens obsess over accumulating more and more
holiday stuff. Robin Gorman Newman is no different.
"Like any kid, my son loves to receive," says Newman, mom to
an 11-year-old in Long Island, New York, and founder of the
organization Motherhood Later for moms over 35.
"They're all obsessed with getting, especially when they're
younger," Gorman says. "If you saw my basement, you would know
what I'm talking about."
Which is why Newman embarked on a campaign to shift her
son's mindset from getting to giving. First on the agenda:
Baking brownies to bring to the local firehouse, and to families
of sick kids staying at the local Ronald McDonald House.
For parents who are trying to encourage giving instead of
getting, it can often feel like shouting into the wind,
especially at this time of year. American adults are planning to
splurge an average of $861 on gifts this holiday season,
according to a new survey by American Research Group.
That's up 8 percent in a single year, surpassing 2007
numbers for the first time since the recession hit. As a result,
little Johnny and Janie can expect to rip the wrapping paper off
more boxes over Christmas or Hanukkah.
But don't despair. There may be hope for turning kids into
givers.
According to data from Allowance Manager, a service that
helps parents automate allowance payments and track their kids'
spending, many children are setting aside a surprisingly healthy
amount for gift-giving.
Roughly 9 percent of allowances are allocated for gift
purchases, a figure that spikes in November and December. And
that does not even include charitable donations, which account
for an additional 6 percent of allowance use.
The key question: How do you trigger that mental shift, to
get kids thinking of others rather than just themselves?
HAVE THEM USE SOME OF THEIR OWN MONEY
Obviously, young children are not going to have a lot of
financial resources to tap. But even if it involves very small
amounts, have them use some of those resources for gifting.
It drills in the critical personal-finance habit of setting
up different buckets for different purposes, one of which should
be devoted to others.
"Handling money is best learned through first-hand
experience," said Dan Meader, CEO and co-founder of Rancho Santa
Fe, California-based Allowance Manager, which has over 200,000
users. "So we think it's important that kids get the chance to
use some of their own money for gifts, instead of just using
their parents' money."
ENFORCE ARTIFICIAL LIMITS
Since we're dealing with modest sums like allowances, you
don't want kids spending everything they have on holidays gifts,
or feeling inadequate for not being able to purchase very much.
One elegant solution: Set a hard cap on how much can be
spent, advises Ron Lieber, the "Your Money" columnist at the New
York Times and author of the upcoming book "The Opposite of
Spoiled".
"See how may things you can buy for under $20, or figure out
the most fun you can create for under $20," he says. "If you put
a cap on it that way, kids can be generous in spirit, without
spending every cent they have."
SET UP AN ESCALATING MATCHING PROGRAM
To maximize your kids' giving, consider what many charities
do to supercharge donations: Create a matching program.
If your child saves $5 for family gifts, match it
dollar-for-dollar, suggests Lieber. Then take it up a notch: If
they save $10, contribute $1.50 for every dollar. If they reach
$20, match each dollar with $2 of your own.
"That way it ratchets up, so the more generous they're
willing to be with their own funds, they will have exponentially
more impact," Lieber says.
ENCOURAGE NON-MONETARY GIFTING
There's no rule that says more spending equals more
thoughtfulness, despite what all those TV commercials might
suggest. As every parent knows, some of the best gifts don't
come with any price tag at all.
But it may require some creativity. One idea from Lieber: A
'coupon book' of handwritten gift certificates that family
members can give each other. "A dad might give a coupon to drop
whatever he's doing and play a game, or to ditch work once in
the next 12 months and do whatever the kid wants to do," he
says.
"Things like that don't cost anything, and are often
incredibly memorable."
Indeed, when Robin Gorman Newman looks around her house, her
most cherished gift from her son wasn't bought in a store at
all. It's an acrostic of the word 'Mommy,' with each letter
standing for its own phrase such as "M is for Making Me Smile."
"It doesn't get any better than that," Newman says. "That's
worth a million bucks right there."
(Editing by Lauren Young and David Gregorio)