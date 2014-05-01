(In paragraph 5, crowdrise.org corrected to crowdrise.com)
By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK May 1 For actor Edward Norton, the
late movie star Paul Newman is a role model, though not only for
his work in films.
"There is someone who took the silliness of being famous and
turned it into something amazing," said Norton, the 44-year-old
star of such popular movies as "Primal Fear," "Rounders" and
"Fight Club."
"I think his Newman's Own products have raised almost half a
billion dollars for charity so far. We kind of take that for
granted, but that's a remarkable thing."
Of course, Norton is not a famed creator of salad dressings
and lemonade, as was Newman, the legendary star of Hollywood
classics like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid."
But his own idea for leaving a stamp on the world - the
charity crowdfunding site CrowdRise.com - has surprised even
Norton himself with its success thus far.
The site - co-founded with Shauna Robertson, and brothers
Robert and Jeffrey Wolfe - solely focuses on social good. It has
now tallied more than $135 million in charitable donations since
its founding, Norton said in an interview.
CrowdRise, a for-profit business, provides a platform that
charities and others use to raise money. Newman's Own, by
contrast, gives all of its after-tax profits to a foundation of
the same name that, in turn, disperses money to charitable and
other organizations.
Recently CrowdRise received a venture capitalist infusion of
$23 million that was led by Fred Wilson, co-founder of New York
City-based Union Square Ventures, and included other investors
such Bezos Expeditions (as in Amazon's Jeff Bezos). That
followed earlier funding rounds.
This year alone, CrowdRise expects $100 million to $125
million in donations, with such prominent partners as the
American Red Cross, the Clinton Foundation and the New York City
Marathon leveraging the site to raise cash.
"At this point things start to get really exciting," says
Norton. "Maybe someday we could say we did something at the
scale of what Paul Newman has done. That would make me feel
pretty good."
The site's next step: Broadening the scope of what exactly
qualifies as a social good. To this point, CrowdRise's projects
have had to be for the benefit of organizations that were
officially recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as
501(c)(3) charities.
That limited who could use the site. "We had hundreds of
people a week coming to us and saying things like, 'My friends'
house burned down and they didn't have insurance, can we help
them on CrowdRise?'" says Robert Wolfe, the site's chief
executive. "Until now you couldn't do that. But we think what it
means to be charitable doesn't only involve 501(c)(3) charities.
So we expanded the platform, and now people can do that."
That opens a can of worms, in that different people might
have very different views of what constitutes a social good.
CrowdRise executives are hopeful that site users won't be
raising cash for, say, a really great keg party or prime NBA
playoff tickets; they reserve the right to reject projects of
that ilk.
With its increasing success, CrowdRise has come under
criticism, in one instance in a Time magazine report that took a
shot at the site for the fees it charges - between 3 percent and
5 percent for charities, plus credit-card processing fees.
CrowdRise was presented as a "common middleman," skimming
cash off the top and away from needy charities. Headline: "Ed
Norton's Charity Doesn't Sound So Charitable."
It is a characterization that has Norton bristling. "It's so
startlingly ignorant," he says. "Traditional fundraising, like
hosting a rubber-chicken dinner, costs charities around 25 or 30
percent of every dollar raised. The idea that such a fundraising
model is fine and should be left alone is absurd. It is a
massive inefficiency in the marketplace, and we want to
revolutionize it."
As for Norton, he is giving thought to undertaking another
marathon - such as the one he ran in New York City in 2009 to
kick off CrowdRise and that raised $1.2 million for the Maasai
Wilderness Conservation Trust.
"It was so hard and fun and inspiring," says Norton, who
hopes one day to improve on his time of three-hours and 48
minutes and run fast enough to qualify for the legendary Boston
Marathon.
"The 59th Street Bridge just killed me," he said, referring
to a bridge on the marathon's course that connects the city's
boroughs of Manhattan and Queens. "But I would love to do it
again."
