By Ben Deighton
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS May 31 With many charities, donors
have little idea about the recipients of their money. A
Belgium-based laptop charity offers an alternative by linking
the two using Facebook.
YouBridge, which has a sponsorship deal with Intel
and has received support from European Council President Herman
Van Rompuy, wants people to donate towards a laptop and allow
them to contact the developing world recipient online.
YouBridge already has projects in Uganda, Nepal, and
Bangladesh where it has so far supplied more than 200 laptops to
teachers, health workers and other professionals.
The idea is that donors and recipients contact each other
not simply out of curiosity, but to share expertise and advice.
"The power of the network is huge," said Jonas De Cooman, the
31-year-old founder of YouBridge. "Doctors tend to link up with
doctors," he said. "While teachers link up with other
teachers... and entrepreneurs with other entrepreneurs."
Geertrui Van Rompuy-Windels, the wife of Herman Van Rompuy,
is the chairwoman of YouBridge's advisory board. Her husband
donated the first laptop.
De Cooman says YouBridge's spread has been driven by
Facebook's "like" function. Some of those who chose to "like"
YouBridge would also contribute towards laptops.
"All people, and certainly youngsters, are very much aware
of how they are perceived in their own social network," he said.
"People can donate money to a good cause, and they can share
with their social network afterwards which project they have
supported."
YouBridge officially launched its Facebook site on May 14,
and it has over 700 "likes" so far.
De Cooman and his team are all volunteers, and their policy
has been to cover the overheads through sponsorship deals,
meaning donations go directly to projects.