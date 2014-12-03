Dec 3 After the flurry of U.S. holiday shopping
days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday,
which is aimed to get people to reach into their wallets and
contribute to charities.
The idea is catching on, with online donations for the day
projected to surpass $40 million this year, up from $32 million
in 2013, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy.
Reuters hosted a team of charitable giving experts for a
Twitter chat on Giving Tuesday (twitter.com/#ReutersCharity)
to get their insights and tips.
The panel included Ken Berger, head of Charity Navigator;
Clam Lorenz, general manager for social innovation at PayPal
; Chris Carnal, who head of fundraising at Fidelity
Charitable; Kat Rosqueta, executive director of the Center for
High Impact Philanthropy at the University of Pennsylvania; and
personal finance expert Jean Chatzky.
Among others who weighed in: experts from Intuit's TurboTax
and Leslie Lenkowsky, professor of practice in public
affairs and philanthropy at Indiana University's School of
Public and Environmental Affairs.
Here are some of the questions they tackled:
Q: How do you decide on charities to support?
A: The top reason people donate to a charity is because
"someone asked me," according to Charity Navigator. But experts
suggest taking control and deciding to give to organizations you
believe in and have vetted.
Charity Navigator (www.charitynavigator.org/),
Guidestar (www.guidestar.org/) and the Better Business
Bureau's Give.org (give.org) are among the websites that
can help donors ensure their money is going to a legitimate
group. For example, these sites allow you to look at funding
spent on programs as opposed to operations.
Sit down with your family, including young kids, to discuss
the importance of being charitable. Focus on the organizations
that mean the most to you rather than making lots of small
donations. If you do not have a family, start a giving club with
friends and donate together.
With a giving plan in place, it is much easier to say no to
the barrage of charitable asks from friends, colleagues and
relatives.
Also remember that giving does not only mean donating money.
It can involve donating household items, clothes or your time.
Q: What is a donor-advised fund, and how does that work as a
method of making contributions?
A: Donor-advised funds are investment accounts you start at
a brokerage house or community foundation where the money is
designated to be donated to charity. The starting point for most
accounts is $5,000, and donors use them to facilitate giving
because they can take the tax deduction when the money goes into
the account. You can designate the organizations to receive the
money at any point. The money can grow in the meantime, and the
paperwork is simplified through the financial institution
holding the account.
Q: Does it really matter how you give?
A: Some contributions, such as volunteer time, while
beneficial to a charity, are not tax-deductible (but the cost of
transportation to get there is).
Ask charities for a preferred method of making your
donation. Even using a credit card could cost a charity 6
percent in transaction fees. PayPal and Capital One are
among financial service companies that arrange for fee-free
donations.
Q: How can you donate rewards, such as airline miles? What
sort of deduction can you claim?
A: Airlines and hotel chains typically make it simple to
donate your rewards to charity. But while they also assign a
value to them, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service does not allow
you to claim donated miles as a tax deduction because they are
not considered property, according to TurboTax.
Q: What is the best way to avoid making all your
contributions at year's end?
A: Once you choose where to contribute, consider automatic
online payments or scheduling donations over a year. Gifting
throughout the year also helps charities with their cash flow.
Q: What are other ways to amp up the impact of gifts?
A: While not the same as making a direct donation, services
like AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com/) and Goodsearch
(www.goodsearch.com/) let you tie your own spending to
charities.
Amazon's program, for instance, allows you to designate 0.5
percent of your purchases on the website to a charity of your
choice.
Through apps like Goodsearch, a portion of your purchases at
participating retailers are donated to charity. Your individual
impact might not be huge, but collectively it can add up.
To follow the entire conversation, check out the
#ReutersCharity hashtag on Twitter.
