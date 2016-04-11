BRIEF-Citadel confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for FY 2017
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Charlemagne Capital Ltd
* Says group assets under management total is up 6.3 pct in quarter to $2 billion as at 31 March 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Confirms it is on track to meet current market expectations for the 2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.