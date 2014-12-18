NEW YORK Dec 18 John Clendening, the former
co-head of Charles Schwab Corp's retail brokerage
business, will collect a cash payment of $5.17 million as part
of a separation agreement he signed on Dec. 10, the San
Francisco-based brokerage firm said in a regulatory filing on
Thursday.
Clendening, who could not be reached for comment, will
collect the cash in two installments, provided he does not work
with any "competitor business" before the end of 2015, according
to the filing.
Schwab said on Nov. 21 that Clendening and his co-head of
investor services, John Gill, had stepped down from running the
business that deals with Schwab's retail investors. It did not
give a reason for the change other than to say that their
replacement, Terri Kallsen, "is the right person to execute on
our plans and strategies."
Kallsen joined Schwab in 2012 to help run the company's
approximately 300 branches. Earlier this week, she filed a
regulatory form saying she owned more than 21,000 restricted
shares of Schwab stock, as well as options to buy almost 57,000
additional shares.
Shares of Schwab closed up 2.8 percent at $30.01.
Clendening, who specialized in marketing and product
creation, was responsible with Gill for Schwab's effort to sell
clients financial planning advice and fee-based services rather
than the company's traditional discount brokerage services.
Clendening joined Schwab in 2014 and took the top retail
brokerage job with Gill in March 2012.
In addition to the lump-sum cash payment, Clendening is
eligible for a 2014 bonus, other benefits and a base salary of
$153,125 for the first quarter of 2015, after which he will
leave Schwab's payroll. He will give up a pro-rated portion of
the salary if he takes another job as an employee, consultant or
director of another company, according to the filing.
Gill has taken a new position in Schwab's investment
management unit, a company spokesman said last month.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Dan Grebler)