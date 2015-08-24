Aug 24 A Charles Schwab Corp unit has
agreed to a $2 million civil fine for three instances in which
it failed to keep sufficient cash on hand, Wall Street's
industry-funded watchdog said on Monday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) also
censured the brokerage unit, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., which
it said had deficient net capital on three separate dates in
2014, ranging from $287 million to $775 million.
Industry rules require that firms keep certain amounts of
"net capital," or cash on hand, at all times in order to pay
their obligations amid market fluctuations. The amounts depend
on numerous factors, such as a firm's size and securities it
trades.
The problems in Schwab's case stemmed from a series of
unsecured loans the brokerage unit made to its parent company
after receiving substantial client funds late in the day that it
was unable to invest, according to the settlement.
Schwab neither admitted nor denied FINRA's allegations.
"We regret that our procedures didn't flag the overnight
cash transfers in 2014," Schwab spokesman Greg Gable said in a
statement.
"We made the transfers to the parent company in an effort to
mitigate the Broker Dealer's risk of over-concentrating cash at
any one institution where it had overnight investing
arrangements. The money transferred from the Broker Dealer was
safely with the corporate parent at all times," he said.
The firm identified the problem and reported it to FINRA,
Gable said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)