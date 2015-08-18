Morgan Stanley drops Vanguard mutual funds
NEW YORK, May 3 Morgan Stanley, the largest U.S. brokerage by salesforce, said on Wednesday it is dropping mutual funds from Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund firm.
NEW YORK Aug 18 Charles Schwab Corp said that James McCool, head of its client solutions group, will focus on corporate strategic initiatives, effective immediately, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
McCool, who has worked with Schwab Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger since 1984, had been in charge of coordinating products and emerging growth businesses for Schwab brokers and financial advisers to sell.
McCool's duties will be assumed by Andy Gill, the former cohead of Schwab's retail branch business, said a spokesman.
