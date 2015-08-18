NEW YORK Aug 18 Charles Schwab Corp said that James McCool, head of its client solutions group, will focus on corporate strategic initiatives, effective immediately, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

McCool, who has worked with Schwab Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger since 1984, had been in charge of coordinating products and emerging growth businesses for Schwab brokers and financial advisers to sell.

McCool's duties will be assumed by Andy Gill, the former cohead of Schwab's retail branch business, said a spokesman.

(Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)