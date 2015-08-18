By Jed Horowitz

NEW YORK Aug 18 James McCool, a longtime Charles Schwab Corp executive who most recently ran its client solutions group, has moved to a new position involving "key corporate strategic initiatives," according to a filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The change was announced internally on Aug. 12 and effective immediately, the filing said.

Schwab has shaken up its management team several times in recent years as it switches from a pure discount brokerage firm serving self-directed investors to a full-service firm offering fee-based advice along with brokerage.

Andy Gill, who until last November co-headed Schwab's retail brokerage business, is assuming most of McCool's duties overseeing products and services sold to customers, Schwab spokesman Greg Gable wrote in an email to Reuters.

McCool, who retains his executive vice president title, will be working on projects that are in their early stages, Gable said.

In November 2014, Schwab replaced Gill and John Clendening as co-heads of its retail brokerage business with Terri Kallsen, who has announced plans to open many more branches. Clendening is no longer with the company.

McCool's shift to a strategic role was unexpected because of his more than 30-year association with Schwab Chief Executive Walt Bettinger. They began working together in 1984 at The Hampton Company, an Ohio-based retirement plan company that Bettinger founded in 1983 and sold to Schwab in 1995.

When Bettinger was elevated to President and CEO in 2008, he made McCool head of Schwab's retirement division and its rapidly growing unit servicing independent financial advisers and their customers. Schwab subsequently merged the retirement business into another unit.

In addition to his recent role overseeing products, McCool ran Schwab's international businesses and focused on cash and margin lending products, its charitable foundation and new advisory businesses, according to the company's website. Those responsibilities are being dispersed among several executives.

Earlier this year, Schwab said it was seeking a replacement for Joe Martinetto, its longtime chief financial officer who was promoted to senior executive vice president and expanding his role beyond finance. On Tuesday, Gable wrote that Martinetto will remain CFO "for the foreseeable future." (Reporting by Jed Horowitz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bill Rigby)