BRIEF-Moody's says Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
* First-quarter profit $0.24/share vs est. $0.22
* Revenue up 15 pct at $1.48 bln
* Shares up 5 pct premarket (Adds details, shares)
April 15 Discount broker Charles Schwab Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit due to a rise in trading commissions and fees for managing client assets.
Net income available to common stockholders rose to $318 million, or 24 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $198 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Schwab's revenue jumped 15 percent to $1.48 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $1.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Schwab's asset management and administration fees rose 11 percent to $611 million, while trading revenue also increased 11 percent to $247 million.
The company's customer daily trading volume rose 11 percent to an average 553,600 trades.
Schwab's shares were up 5 percent at $26.50 before the bell. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Kirti Pandey)
