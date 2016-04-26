ZURICH, April 26 Swiss fashion retailer Charles
Voegele on Tuesday reported a 62 million Swiss franc
($63.7 million) loss for 2015, providing more evidence of how a
strong Swiss franc is putting pressure on the country's
retailers.
They have been hit hard by the Swiss central bank's decision
to scrapped a cap on the franc in January last year, which made
Swiss goods a fifth more expensive in euros overnight.
Charles Voegele, which has lost money five years in a row,
has been one of the hardest hit, as the difficult environment
stalled its efforts to modernise and deliver on turnaround
plans.
"There is no doubt that 2016 will be another challenging
year. The stubbornly low level of sales and the ongoing
shake-out of the clothing market make structural cost
adjustments inevitable," Charles Voegele said.
Credit Suisse has estimated the strong franc has led to
Swiss consumers spending up to 11 billion francs -- a tenth of
total retail expenditure -- across the border last year.
Clothing and shoes sales in Switzerland fell 5.3 percent
last year, and economists said they expected more troubles ahead
after job losses and closures at prominent Swiss retail groups.
Charles Voegele's sales fell 11 percent in 2015 to 803
million francs.
"The main reasons for this decline were negative currency
effects, intense competition and price pressure in Switzerland,
and an exceptionally warm autumn," Voegele said.
Its shares were down 6.6 percent by 0950 GMT.
The company sells mid-market own-brand fashion in nearly 800
shops around central Europe and generates a third of its revenue
in its home market.
It said it expected to return to positive earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) this year,
while aiming for profitability before interest and tax (EBIT) in
2018.
"The new guidance is more ambitious than our estimates -- we
had previously estimated flat EBIT to be first achieved in
2019," Zuercher Kantonalbank analysts said in a note.
Both ZKB and Bank Vontobel analysts said the results lagged
expectations, while Vontobel said that targeting positive EBITDA
this year was necessary for the company to manage its debt.
The company said that a syndicated loan of up to 245 million
francs was extended past its expiration at the end of this
month, securing financing for the next two years.
"The share remains highly speculative," ZKB said.
($1 = 0.9738 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi. Editing by Jane Merriman)