LONDON Feb 7 Prince Charles leads global
celebrations on Tuesday marking the 200th anniversary of the
birth of Charles Dickens, one of English literature's most
revered novelists who wrote "Bleak House" and "A Tale of Two
Cities".
Britain's heir-to-the-throne visits the Charles Dickens
Museum in London where U.S. actress Gillian Anderson, who played
Miss Havisham in a BBC adaptation of "Great Expectations", will
read from the novelist's work.
The prince then goes to Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at
the grave of a writer whose stories and characters have lived on
in countless stage and screen adaptations.
There actor Ralph Fiennes, Dickens biographer Claire Tomalin
and the author's great-great grandson Mark Dickens will be
readers at a special service in Poets' Corner, where Dickens was
buried in 1870 alongside Geoffrey Chaucer, Tennyson, Samuel
Johnson, Rudyard Kipling and other great writers.
The event will mark the largest ever gathering of Dickens'
descendants, with over 200 family members attending.
"This bicentenary should help renew our commitment to
improving the lot of the disadvantaged of our own day," said the
Dean of Westminster, John Hall, referring to Dickens'
preoccupation with social justice in his work and life.
The British Council is staging a global "read-a-thon" with
24 readings from 24 Dickens texts in 24 hours, starting in
Australia and taking in countries including Iraq, China and
Pakistan.
Ongoing events coinciding with the anniversary include
exhibitions in Zurich, New York and across Britain, theatrical
performances by professional actors and schoolchildren alike and
an online tribute from bloggers in Spain.
Dickens' lasting international appeal stems from the fact
that his gripping and vivid stories remain relevant today.
His early experiences labouring as a child in a factory
while his father sat in prison for unpaid debts fuelled his
ambition and inspired some of his most famous characters and
settings, probably including Fagin in "Oliver Twist."
Dickens' first short story appeared in 1833, around the time
he became a parliamentary reporter in London.
His first novel, "The Pickwick Papers," was serialised in
1836 and became a success, and was followed by "Oliver Twist"
and "Nicholas Nickleby."
The author travelled to the United States in 1842 and 1867
on reading tours, and in between produced some of his most
acclaimed books -- "Bleak House," "Hard Times," "Little Dorrit,"
"A Tale of Two Cities" and "Great Expectations."
He carried with him the whiff of scandal when, in his
mid-forties, he met teenager Ellen Ternan, and their
relationship led to his separation from Catherine, his wife and
mother to his 10 children.
The author died at his home near Rochester in Kent in 1870
aged 58, and was buried in Poets' Corner inside Westminster
Abbey. Thousands of people visited his open grave to pay their
respects and throw flowers before it was closed.
