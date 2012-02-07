* Prince Charles lays wreath at Dickens' grave
* Global celebrations on 200th anniversary of birth
* Author revered for stories, strong sense of justice
(Adds Google, new play, film, Cabinet meeting)
By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, Feb 7 Prince Charles led global
celebrations on Tuesday marking the 200th anniversary of the
birth of Charles Dickens, a titan of English literature whose
vivid stories confronted the injustices of Victorian life.
Britain's heir-to-the-throne visited the Charles Dickens
Museum in London where U.S. actress Gillian Anderson, who played
Miss Havisham in a BBC adaptation of "Great Expectations", read
from the novelist's work.
The prince went to Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the
grave of a writer whose stories from "Nicholas Nickleby" to
"Oliver Twist" and characters from Samuel Pickwick to Ebenezer
Scrooge live on in countless stage and screen adaptations.
Ralph Fiennes, Dickens biographer Claire Tomalin and the
author's great-great grandson Mark Dickens appeared at a special
ceremony in Poets' Corner, where Dickens was buried in 1870
alongside Geoffrey Chaucer, Alfred Tennyson, Samuel Johnson,
Rudyard Kipling and other literary greats.
The event marked the largest gathering of Dickens'
descendants, with over 200 family members attending.
"This bicentenary should help renew our commitment to
improving the lot of the disadvantaged of our own day," said the
Dean of Westminster, John Hall, referring to Dickens'
preoccupation with inequality and poverty.
Culture minister Jeremy Hunt presented his fellow cabinet
ministers with copies of Dickens novels; Prime Minister David
Cameron was given "Great Expectations" and "Hard Times".
Further afield, the British Council staged a global
"read-a-thon" with 24 readings from 24 Dickens texts in 24
hours, starting in Australia and taking in countries including
Iraq, China and Pakistan.
Ongoing events coinciding with the anniversary included
exhibitions in Zurich, New York and across Britain, theatrical
performances by professional actors and schoolchildren alike and
an online tribute from bloggers in Spain.
Dickens' appeal shows no sign of abating more than 140 years
after his death.
His books remain in print the world over and film director
Mike Newell is working on a new screen version of "Great
Expectations" starring Helena Bonham Carter and Ralph Fiennes.
On Tuesday, a new stage musical version of "A Tale of Two
Cities" was announced scored by David Pomeranz and opening at
London's Charing Cross Theatre on April 5.
And Google paid tribute to Dickens on its homepage with a
cartoon "doodle" featuring some of his most famous characters.
Dickens' early experiences labouring as a child in a factory
while his father sat in prison for unpaid debts fuelled his
ambition and inspired some of his most famous characters and
settings, probably including Fagin in "Oliver Twist."
Dickens' first short story appeared in 1833, around the time
he became a parliamentary reporter in London.
His first novel, "The Pickwick Papers," was serialised in
1836 and became a success, and was followed by "Oliver Twist"
and "Nicholas Nickleby."
The author travelled to the United States in 1842 and 1867
on reading tours, and in between produced some of his most
acclaimed books -- "Bleak House," "Hard Times," "Little Dorrit,"
"A Tale of Two Cities" and "Great Expectations."
He carried with him the whiff of scandal when, in his
mid-forties, he met teenager Ellen Ternan, and their
relationship led to his separation from Catherine, his wife and
mother to his 10 children.
The author died at his home near Rochester in Kent in 1870
aged 58, and was buried in Westminster Abbey. Thousands of
people visited his open grave to pay their respects and throw
flowers before it was closed.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, additional reporting by
Adrian Croft, editing by Paul Casciato)