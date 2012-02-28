By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 28 Charles River
Ventures said it closed its fifteenth fund at $375 million,
making the Boston- and Menlo Park-based venture-capital fund one
of several in recent months to raise large funds.
Charles River closed the oversubscribed fund after two
months of fundraising, General Partner Izhar Armony said in a
statement. It will focus on early-stage technology companies.
Revolution LLC, founded by former AOL executives including
co-founder Steve Case, raised $450 million late last year.
Redpoint Ventures closed on a $400 million fund in October. Last
month, Andreessen Horowitz said it had raised $1.5 billion for a
new fund.