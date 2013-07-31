July 31 Contract medical researcher Charles River Laboratories International Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, following the lead of rival Covance Inc, as drug companies increasingly outsource research.

Net income from continuing operations was $28.6 million, or 58 cents per share, down from $30.5 million, 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported earnings of 73 cents per share, ahead of analysts' estimates of 71 cents per share.

Net sales rose about 3 percent to $292.9 million. Charles River said it was gaining market share and sales rose in both its preclinical services and research models businesses.

The company, which provides early-stage drug development services and animal specimens to pharmaceutical companies and research organizations, also reaffirmed its earnings and sales forecast for 2013.

Shares of Charles River rose 3 percent on Wednesday after rival Covance reported better-than-expected results and said that spending by biopharmaceutical companies on early-stage drug development was rising.

The contract research industry struggled following the economic downturn in 2008 and a wave of patent expiries, which prompted pharmaceutical companies to cut drug development.

However, research and development spending is expected to grow slowly in coming years and cost-conscious companies are increasingly outsourcing development to companies such as Covance, Charles River Laboratories and Quintiles.

Shares of Charles River closed at $45.54 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.