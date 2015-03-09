March 9 Charles Schwab Corp : * U.S. appeals court revives class-action lawsuit against Charles Schwab

over management of Schwab total bond market fund -- court ruling * Lawsuit said managers failed to follow fund's fundamental investment

objectives of seeing to track a particular index, and not over-concentrating

investments in any one industry * 9th U.S. circuit court of appeals, in 2-1 vote, reverses dismissal of breach

of contract, other claims