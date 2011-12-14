* Expects Q4 earnings to be 4 to 6 cents lower than Q3

* Client trades down 15 pct from Oct; up 5 pct from yr-ago

* NIM expected to be below 165 basis points

* Shares drop 5 percent in early trading

Dec 14 Financial services company Charles Schwab Corp said on Wednesday that its fourth-quarter earnings per share will likely be 4 cents to 6 cents lower than the previous quarter as client trading slows and net interest margins are squeezed.

That is below the expectations of analysts, who were expecting the No. 1 U.S. discount broker to report earnings per share of 16 cents for the current quarter, compared to 18 cents in the previous quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Schwab were down 5 percent to $10.96 shortly after the market opened.

Schwab said that its clients made an average of 433,500 daily trades in November, up 5 percent from a year earlier, but down 15 percent from October. Trading was weakening further in December, it added.

"Consistent with broader market trends, client trading activity has continued to slow thus far in December -- average daily trades are down approximately 8 percent from November," Joe Martinetto, chief financial officer at Schwab, said in a statement.

An increase in prepayments of agency issued mortgage-backed securities held in Schwab's investment portfolio as a result of lower interest rates was also adding to bottom line pressure.

The company said that the higher prepayment rates were leading to higher than expected amortization of related purchase premiums, and that would likely lead to a lower net interest margin than the 165 basis points it had forecast.

"Given the current operating environment, we expect the company's fourth quarter earnings per share will be 4 cents to 6 cents per share lower than the prior quarter," Martinetto said.

While trading activity has slowed, Schwab said it brought in $6 billion in net new assets in November.

Total client assets were at $1.67 trillion, flat from October, and up 10 percent from a year earlier.

The company ended the month with a record 8.5 million active brokerage accounts, helped by the integration of options trading specialist optionsXpress, which it bought last quarter.