BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
Jan 16 Discount broker Charles Schwab Corp reported a 57 percent rise in quarterly profit as it earned more from trading commissions and fees for managing client assets.
Net income available to common stockholders rose to $297 million, or 23 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 30, from $189 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: