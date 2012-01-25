* Q3 revenues down 15.5 pct to 27.3 mln stg

LONDON, Jan 25 British fund management group Charles Stanley suffered a drop in revenues in the third quarter, showing the impact of the financial market downturn which has also affected peers such as Jupiter Asset Management and Aberdeen Asset Management.

Charles Stanley said on Wednesday that revenues for the third quarter ending December 31 had fallen 15.5 percent from a year ago to 27.3 million pounds ($42.6 million).

Total client funds stood at 14.48 billion pounds, down slightly from 14.50 billion at the end of March.

Charles Stanley had already warned in October that its first-half profits would fall due to the tough market environment, while rival fund management companies Jupiter and Aberdeen revealed earlier in January a wave of withdrawals by clients.