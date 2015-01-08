BRIEF-Servet REIT Q1 net profit up at 3.6 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.6 MILLION LIRA ($1.00 MILLION) VERSUS 2.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Charles Taylor Plc
* Acquisition of Scottish Widows International
* Initial consideration is 2.0 mln stg
* To acquire Scottish Widows International Ltd, a Jersey life insurer in run-off, from Scottish Widows plc
* Total consideration will be 12.5 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says raises $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r21sEZ)