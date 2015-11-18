(Corrects title of executives)

LONDON Nov 18 Italian private equity house Charme Capital Partners has hired three former Doughty Hanson executives to man its new London office, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Julian Huxtable, Christopher Fielding and Francisco Churtichaga, former partners at private equity firm Doughty Hanson, will invest Charme III funds alongside the existing team in Milan.

London-based Doughty Hanson dropped attempts to raise its sixth fund in April and has been selling assets since then.

The team will target mid value companies between 100 million euros ($107 million) and 500 million euros.

Charme III is currently fundraising and has already raised 450 million euros, a source close to the fund said.

Charme was founded by Italian businessman Matteo di Montezemolo, the son of former Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo. ($1 = 0.9376 euros)