(Corrects title of executives)
LONDON Nov 18 Italian private equity house
Charme Capital Partners has hired three former Doughty Hanson
executives to man its new London office, the firm said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Julian Huxtable, Christopher Fielding and Francisco
Churtichaga, former partners at private equity firm Doughty
Hanson, will invest Charme III funds alongside the existing team
in Milan.
London-based Doughty Hanson dropped attempts to raise its
sixth fund in April and has been selling assets since then.
The team will target mid value companies between 100 million
euros ($107 million) and 500 million euros.
Charme III is currently fundraising and has already raised
450 million euros, a source close to the fund said.
Charme was founded by Italian businessman Matteo di
Montezemolo, the son of former Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di
Montezemolo.
($1 = 0.9376 euros)
(Reporting by Emiliano Mellino; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)