* Deal to buy Charming Shoppes valued at $857.2 mln
* Offer of $7.35/share represents 24.5 pct premium
By Ranjita Ganesan and Meenakshi Iyer
May 2 Women's apparel maker Ascena Retail Group
Inc will buy Charming Shoppes Inc for $857.2
million in cash as it looks to tap into the growing U.S.
plus-size apparel market.
More than a third of U.S. adults are obese, according to
data available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
website.
"Clearly the demographics are very much in favor of the
(plus-size) market," said Stephens Inc analyst Travis Williams.
"The U.S. is increasingly growing older and overweight. From
that standpoint, that market is only going to continue to grow
and maybe outpace the growth of the overall apparel market."
Ascena will pay $7.35 for every share of Charming Shoppes,
which specializes in plus-size clothing for women over the age
of 35. This represents a 24.5 percent premium to the stock's
close on Tuesday.
In the last one year, the Charming Shoppes stock rose 67
percent - more than double the growth recorded by Ascena shares.
The value of the deal was $890 million, the companies said
in a statement. The deal is worth $857.2 million based on the
number of Charming Shoppes shares on issue, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Charming Shoppes shares rose 24 percent to $7.31 on
Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Ascena shares rose about 14 percent to
$21.68 on the same exchange.
Suffern, New York-based Ascena, which is valued at nearly $3
billion, sells clothes for women and pre-teen girls under the
Dressbarn, Maurices and Justice brands. Dressbarn currently has
a small presence in the plus-size space.
The deal will give Ascena access to Charming Shoppes' more
than 1,800 retail stores across the United States.
SECRET SAUCE
Analyst Williams said Ascena will improve distribution of
the acquired brands and help drive sales.
"The secret sauce here is the (Ascena) management and their
ability to seamlessly integrate and then draw out value from
strategic acquisitions, which is pretty unmatched in retail."
Ascena acquired the Maurices brand in 2005. In 2009, it
bought Tween Brands, now known as Justice.
Bensalem, Pennsylvania-based Charming Shoppes, which has
been grappling with flagging sales for four years, hired
Barclays Capital in December to help it review its options.
The company's stock has jumped about 40 percent since it
began reviewing alternatives and decided to shed the struggling
Fashion Bug unit to focus on its flagship Lane Bryant
brand.
The company, which also owns the Catherines brand, had been
losing market share to rivals such as Ann Inc and
Chico's FAS Inc.
The acquisition will be neutral or marginally add to
Ascena's earnings in the first year of combined operations, the
companies said.
BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as financial advisor and
Proskauer Rose LLP is the legal advisor for Ascena, which will
use available cash on hand and financing commitments to fund the
deal.
Ascena is also said to be interested in bidding for the
Sundance Catalog, a retailer owned by private equity firms and
founded by Hollywood actor Robert Redford.