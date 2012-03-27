* Q4 loss/shr $0.06 vs est. loss/shr $0.02

* Q4 rev $559.1 mln vs est. $542.3 mln

* Gross margin falls to 42 pct from 43 pct

March 27 Women's clothing and shoe retailer Charming Shoppes Inc posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss as higher product costs and steep discounts at its Lane Bryant brand hurt margins.

The plus-sized apparel retailer, which has been losing market share to rivals like Ann Inc and Chico's FAS Inc , plans to close between 90 to 105 underperforming stores this year, it said in a statement.

Charming Shoppes, which hired Barclays Capital in December to help it review its options, posted a fourth-quarter loss of $13.2 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a loss of $30.4 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.

Before items, it recorded a loss of 6 cents, wider than the analysts' average estimate of 2 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell nearly 3 percent to $559.1 million, but beat market expectations of $542.3 million. Gross margin fell to 42 percent from 43 percent a year ago.

In December, Charming Shoppes said it will shed its Fashion Bug business and focus on its flagship Lane Bryant brand instead, in a bid to spark a turnaround in its business.

Shares of the company closed at $4.88 on Monday on the Nasdaq.