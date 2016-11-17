BANGKOK Nov 17 Thailand's Charoen Pokphand
Foods Pcl (CPF) said it will acquire U.S. frozen-food
producer Bellisio Parent LLC for $1.075 billion, paving the way
for an entry into the world's largest food market.
The acquisition is in line with CPF's strategy to expand
into high-potential markets, CEO Adirek Sripratak said in a
statement.
CPF, controlled by Thailand's richest man Dhanin
Chearavanont, signed a purchase agreement on Thursday with
seller Bellisio Consolidated Equity, the statement said.
The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions and
regulatory approvals, is expected to be completed within 180
days, and will enable CPF to gain access to the North American
market, it said.
Bellisio group is the third-largest producer of single-serve
frozen entrees in the United States by unit share with
well-known brands such as Michelina's, Boston Market, Chili's,
and Atkins.
The U.S. firm, which launched operations in 1990, has four
facilities located in Ohio, California and Minnesota. It leads
the single-serve frozen entrées market in Canada.
Joel Conner, chairman and CEO of Bellisio group, said the
deal should boost growth for Bellisio and support CPF's vision
of being the "kitchen of the world."
Bellisio group reported net sales of $668 million for the
year ended Sept. 11, 2016.
CPF, the flagship business of Thailand's largest
agribusiness conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, has been
looking to buy assets overseas to boost growth and offset a
slowdown at home.
JP Morgan was the financial advisor for the deal, while
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal counsel for CPF.
Last month, Chai Tai (China) Investment Co, an indirect
subsidiary of CPF, acquired a 70 percent stake in China's animal
feed producer and chicken meat processor, Fujian Sumpo Foods
Holding Co, for 1.7 billion baht ($48 million), as part of its
business expansion in China.
($1 = 35.4300 baht)
