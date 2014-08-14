BANGKOK Aug 14 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl
, Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer, said
on Thursday it expected second-half operating profit to outdo a
strong first half, as chicken exports jump in the wake of China
food scare.
Some restaurants in the region such as Japanese firms have
turned to Thailand to supply chicken after Shanghai Husi Food, a
unit of U.S.-based OSI Group LLC, was accused by a TV report to
have improperly handled meat and used expired food.
CPF said its shrimp business is also set to improve sharply
compared to 2013, when the spread of early mortality syndrome
disease halved Thailand's shrimp production.
It added that its Russian pig farming business will benefit
after Russia banned imported meat from the European Union, the
United States and other countries.
CPF, owned by billionaire Dhanin Cheravanont's Charoen
Pokphand Group, said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit
more than doubled to 3.55 billion baht ($110 million) thanks to
improvements in its farming businesses and overseas operations.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)