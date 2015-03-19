BANGKOK, March 19 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
, Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer,
plans to spend 20-25 billion baht ($611-763 million) this year,
mostly on the expansion of its international operations and
overseas acquisitions.
CP Foods will keep its annual investment budget at that
level over the next five years, aiming to meet the company's
sales growth target of 10 percent a year, Chief Executive Adirek
Sripratak told Reuters on Thursday.
Adirek warned that domestic consumption remains weak as high
household debt and lower agriculture prices prompt consumers to
be more cautious about spending.
CP Foods plans to spin off the non-core assets of its Hong
Kong-listed C.P. Pokphand, and put the new entity on
the Hong Kong stock exchange sometime in the middle of the year,
Adirek said.
C.P. Pokphand has animal feed and farm businesses in China
and Vietnam.
CP Foods, the world's biggest shrimp farmer, expects its
shrimp business to recover in the second quarter of this year
after being hit by the Early Mortality Syndrome (EMS) disease
for more than two years, Adirek said.
CP Foods is the flagship unit of Charoen Pokphand Group,
owned by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont.
($1 = 32.75 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Ryan Woo)