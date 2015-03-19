* Aims to spend up to 25 bln baht a year over next five
years
* To spin off non core assets of Hong Kong-listed unit
* Sales from overseas markets to rise 15 pct, higher than
domestic
* Expects shrimp and farm business to recover in Q2
(Adds comments on overseas, chicken, shrimp businesses)
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, March 19 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
, Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer,
plans to spend 20-25 billion baht ($611-763 million) this year,
mostly on overseas expansion and acquisitions.
CP Foods will keep its annual investment budget at that
level over the next five years, Chief Executive Adirek Sripratak
said in an interview on Thursday.
The company has set an annual sales growth target of 10
percent. Two-third of its revenue comes from overseas markets,
where CP Foods is aiming for revenue growth of 15 percent. The
company has focused on high-growth markets in Japan, Russia,
South Korea and the Philippines, Adirek said.
The flagship unit of Charoen Pokphand Group, controlled by
Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, is one of a handful
of Thai conglomerates that have grown more aggressive in
overseas expansion after months of political unrest last year
led to softer domestic demand.
Adirek warned that domestic consumption remains weak as high
household debt means consumers are more cautious about spending.
But he is more concerned about the general state of the Thai
economy.
"What I'm worried most is the country's economy. The impact
from demand/supply is short term," he said.
CP Foods is also dropping non-core operations to bolster its
balance sheet. The company plans to spin off the non-core assets
of its Hong Kong-listed C.P. Pokphand Co, and put the
new entity on the Hong Kong stock exchange sometime in the
middle of the year, Adirek said.
C.P. Pokphand has animal feed and farm businesses in China
and Vietnam.
CP Foods, the world's biggest shrimp farmer, expects its
shrimp business to recover in the second quarter of this year
after being hit by the Early Mortality Syndrome (EMS) disease
for more than two years.
"The situation of the EMS disease should recover during
summer in the second quarter. As the weather is hotter, the rate
of survival for baby shrimp will be higher," Adirek said.
The shrimp business has also been dented by higher European
Union tariffs on Thai frozen shrimp. CP Foods will shift its
focus to customers in China and Australia, while its unit in
Vietnam will export to Europe, Adirek said.
CP Foods' farm business has also been affected by price
volatility. At home, meat prices have fallen since the fourth
quarter due to excess in supply as its rivals ramp up chicken
production, he said.
The farm business, which accounts for 35 percent of sales,
should recover in the second quarter, he said.
($1 = 32.75 Baht)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)