BANGKOK Jan 7 Thai Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
(CPF, Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer,
said on Wednesday its customers placed orders as normal and the
company was unaffected by food safety concerns related to
McDonald's Japan.
CPF, Thailand's largest chicken exporter, is not a supplier
to McDonald's Japan and the company's products, production lines
and supply chain are in line with international standards, its
senior vice president, Prasit Chalongchaicharn, told Reuters.
McDonald's Japan apologised to customers on Wednesday after
plastic was found in a Chicken McNugget at the weekend.
Shares of CPF fell nearly 1 percent in afternoon trade,
underperforming a gain of 0.73 percent in the benchmark index
, hit by concerns about the impact of food safety worries
in Japan, one of its main markets.
