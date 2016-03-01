* CP Foods expects 10 to 15 pct sales growth in 2016
* Plans to invest 15 bln baht this year
* Growth from overseas operations expected to be higher than
domestic markets
(Adds details, quotes)
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, March 1 Charoen Pokphand Foods
, Thailand's largest meat and feed producer, expects
between 10 percent and 15 percent sales and profit growth this
year, driven by rising demand and food prices, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
Adirek Sripratak also told Reuters the company planned to
invest 15 billion baht ($421.47 million), excluding in mergers
and acquisitions, this year.
"Lower raw material prices will help boost margins and
profit this year," Adirek said. "On sales, we expect growth in
terms of volume and prices."
He also said he was confident about the firm's outlook this
year, despite a global economic slowdown, including in China.
The shrimp business, which has been hit by losses for three
years, is expected to make profit in the first quarter, he
added.
CP Foods is the flagship unit of Charoen Pokphand Group,
Thailand's largest agribusiness group, controlled by Thailand's
richest man Dhanin Chearavanont.
The company has been looking for acquisition opportunities
abroad to offset weaker domestic demand and a slowing economy.
Adirek said growth from CP Food's overseas operations, which
account for two-thirds of sales, is expected to be higher than
domestic markets, especially in Vietnam where sales were up 15
percent last year.
Sales from China fell slightly last year, he said, but
continued to generate profit. China and Vietnam account for 25
percent and 16 percent respectively, Adirek said.
($1 = 35.5900 baht)
(Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Miral Fahmy)