BANGKOK Feb 27 Charoen Pokphand Foods (CPF)
, Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer, said
fourth quarter net profit dropped more than a half, missing
forecasts, hit by a slower-than-expected recovery in its shrimp
business.
CPF, owned by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen
Pokphand Group, posted on Friday a net profit of 807 million
baht ($25 million) for the October-December quarter, lower than
the 1.8 billion baht average forecast in a Reuters poll of six
analysts.
This compared with 1.76 billion baht profit a year earlier.
For 2014, annual net profit rose 49 percent to 10.6 billion
baht, with sales rising 9 percent to 426 billion baht.
($1 = 32.60 Baht)
