BANGKOK May 15 Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) , Thailand's largest meat and animal feed producer, said on Thursday its net profit nearly doubled in the first quarter, driven by higher meat prices, lower raw material costs and a recovery in shrimp business.

CPF, the flagship unit of Charoen Pokphand Group owned by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanond, posted a net profit of 2.05 billion baht ($63.2 million) for the January-March quarter, up from 1.03 billion baht a year earlier.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to post a net profit in the range of 1.8-1.9 billion baht.

First-quarter sales rose 12 percent to 98 billion baht from a year earlier, with international operations rising 16 percent and domestic sales increasing 7 percent, it said in a statement.

Lower meat prices, weakness in foreign operations and the impact from a shrimp disease have hurt the company's profit since the second half of 2012.

At 0337 GMT, CPF shares were up nearly 3 percent, outperforming a 0.3 percent drop in the overall market. ($1 = 32.4350 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)