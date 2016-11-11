BANGKOK Nov 11 Thailand's largest meat and feed
producer Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) on Friday
reported a 45 percent jump in net profit, its highest in five
years, due to a recovery in domestic chicken and shrimp
businesses and an improvement in Vietnam operations.
CPF, controlled by Thailand's richest man Dhanin
Chearavanont, made net profit of 5.18 billion baht ($146.29
million) for the July-September quarter, its highest quarterly
profit since the third quarter of 2011.
This compared with average 5.05 billion baht forecast from
12 analysts polled by Reuters, and 3.57 billion baht a year
earlier.
Third-quarter sales rose 10 percent to 122 billion baht,
mainly due to growth of 11 percent from the company's foreign
operations, while domestic sales rose 7 percent from a year
earlier, the company said in a statement.
International operations made up 62 percent of third-quarter
sales, with 38 percent coming from Thai operations.
CPF, the flagship business of Thailand's largest
agribusiness conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, has been
looking to buy assets overseas to boost growth and offset a
slowdown at home.
Last month, Chai Tai (China) Investment Co, an indirect
subsidiary of CPF, acquired a 70 percent stake in China's animal
feed producer and chicken meat processor, Fujian Sumpo Foods
Holding Co, for 1.7 billion baht, as part of its business
expansion in China.
Before the earnings announcement, CPF shares closed down 1.6
percent, while the main Thai index was 1.3 percent
lower.
($1 = 35.4100 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn.
Editing by Jane Merriman)