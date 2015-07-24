* Thai firm to enter high-growth market in Russia
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, July 24 Thailand's largest meat and
animal feed producer, Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl, will
buy a Russian poultry business from Dutch firm Agro-Invest
Brinky B.V. for $680 million in cash, tapping into strong demand
in Russia to offset flagging sales at home.
The deal, announced on Friday, will give CP Foods an entry
into one of the fastest-growing markets for animal protein, with
an average growth rate of 7.4 percent a year in the past 10
years, CP Foods said in a statement.
The Russian deal comes a year after CP Foods began receiving
strong orders for chicken from Russia, which has banned or
limited imports of agricultural products from the European Union
after facing sanctions.
"Russia has high growth potential. This is a good
opportunity as the country is short of meat supply and has to
import pork and chicken to serve domestic demand," Chief
Executive Adirek Sripratak told reporters in Bangkok.
He said the Russian government has provided tax incentives
for agricultural business and encouraged Thai companies to
invest in the country.
CP Foods, the flagship unit of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP)
controlled by Thailand's richest man Dhanin Chearavanont, has
become more aggressive in overseas deals to offset softer
domestic demand.
Two-thirds of its revenue now comes from overseas markets,
and CP Foods has been looking for opportunities to buy assets in
high-growth emerging markets to achieve its annual revenue
growth of 10-15 percent over the next five years.
The firm, which bought swine farming business in Russia in
2013, is also in talks to buy a food processing plant in the
country to expand into value-added products, Adirek said. Not
including acquisition expenditure, the company planned to spend
about 20 billion baht this year, mostly to expand existing
overseas operations, he said.
CP Foods has cash of about 30 billion Thai baht ($860
million), half of which is denominated in U.S. dollars, and will
use cash to finance the acquisition, he said.
Its wholly owned CPF Netherlands unit, which receives a tax
exemption from the Dutch government, has agreed to buy the
entire stake in a new Russian company, with annual sales of 11
billion baht, to be set up by Netherlands-based investment firm
Agro-Invest by Aug. 31.
The initial acquisition of an 80 percent stake is expected
to be completed by the end of 2015 with the remaining 20 percent
to be purchased by the end of 2018, the company said. CP Foods
will start booking revenue from the Russian deal in the fourth
quarter, Adirek said.
($1 = 34.8900 baht)
